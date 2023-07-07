Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.76. Waldencast shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 1,136 shares traded.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

