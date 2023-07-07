Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.76. Waldencast shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 1,136 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
