Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.85

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.85 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.92). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 1,069,330 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £186.43 million, a PE ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79.

Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,390 ($49,993.65). Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.