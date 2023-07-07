Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.39.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.