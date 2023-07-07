West Bancorporation Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

