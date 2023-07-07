WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.27. WeWork shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,207,560 shares changing hands.

WE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $496.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $849.42 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in WeWork in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

