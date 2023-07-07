WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:WYY opened at $1.80 on Thursday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

