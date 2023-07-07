William Everett Mcdonald Sells 4,917 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $323,391.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,100.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Everett Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

