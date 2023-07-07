Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up to $56.74

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.74, but opened at $67.80. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 4,619,203 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $223,238,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,700,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after buying an additional 396,600 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

