Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $122.28

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and traded as high as $124.88. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $124.49, with a volume of 41,839 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

