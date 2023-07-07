Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,858 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

