WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

WPP Price Performance

NASDAQ WPP opened at $51.52 on Thursday. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

