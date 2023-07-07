YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in YETI were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.