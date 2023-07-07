Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,578. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.