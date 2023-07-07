Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $291.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.