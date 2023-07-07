Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

