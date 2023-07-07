Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $136,625.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOFree Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $8,524,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 467,201 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,266,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,180 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

