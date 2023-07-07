Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 11,611 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOFree Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $117,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.21 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

