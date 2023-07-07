Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Zuora Trading Up 1.0 %
Zuora stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $8,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 22,523.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,085,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 1,081,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,646,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
