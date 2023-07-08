1,000 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPE opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

