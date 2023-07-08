1,141 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

