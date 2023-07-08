20,010 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,896,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,524 shares of company stock worth $5,967,040. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $24.17 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

