2,650 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sasol

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.