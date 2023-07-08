35,075 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,835 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

