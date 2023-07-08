900 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 175,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 38,765 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,416,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 109,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

