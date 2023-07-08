ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Insider Activity

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,062,000 after acquiring an additional 249,167 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in ABM Industries by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.