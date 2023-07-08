AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.30 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

