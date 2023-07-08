Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

