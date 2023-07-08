Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $52.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acushnet Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.