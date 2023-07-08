Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,583.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,640.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,542.33. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,153.00 and a 1 year high of $1,959.99.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

