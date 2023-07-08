AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,133 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Belden by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Belden by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Belden’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

