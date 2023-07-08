AE Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after purchasing an additional 421,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

