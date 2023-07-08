AE Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Trading Up 1.5 %

STT stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

