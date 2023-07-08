AE Wealth Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

