AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.4 %

PCTY opened at $187.13 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.95. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.87.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

