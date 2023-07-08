AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $645,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,543 shares of company stock worth $11,628,269. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

