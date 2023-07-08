AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Water ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,435,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,064,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

