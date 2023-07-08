AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

