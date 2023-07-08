Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
AJRD stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $56.80.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
