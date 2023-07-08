Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.