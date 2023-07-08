Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AGYS stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

