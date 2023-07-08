Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 582,461 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,345 shares of company stock worth $625,839 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

