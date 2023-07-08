Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,761,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $186.76.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALG. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.