Alibaba Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 353,345 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 266,815 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $90.61 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

