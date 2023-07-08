Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $11,601,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

