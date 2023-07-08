All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $624,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.1% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

