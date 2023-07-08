Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 55,684 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,684 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,620,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

