Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 61,402 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 3,818.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,402 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $36.75 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591. 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

