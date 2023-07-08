Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

