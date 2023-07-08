Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.35% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 447,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 381,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,815,275.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.