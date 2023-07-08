Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $619,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,945.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,021. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.