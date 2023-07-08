Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.73% of Silicom worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of SILC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

About Silicom

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.